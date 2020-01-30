Puna man charged in connection to the abuse of his girlfriend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police charged a 44-year-old Puna man for several offenses in connection to a domestic incident that happened on January 25.

Travis Ezra Burnett, also known as Travise Ezra Burnett, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felony abuse of a family household member, and first-degree terroristic threatening on January 28.

His bail was set at $380,000.00, and he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance this afternoon.

On January 25 at 9:49 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a physical domestic involving a man and an injured woman at a Plumeria Drive residence in the Ainaloa Subdivision. Officers arrived and located a 22-year-old female with multiple injuries to her face and head, informing police that she was assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries and was initially listed as being in an “urgent” condition.

Detectives also learned that the victim also sustained multiple skull fractures after being struck on her head with a tool.

On Monday, January 27, detectives executed a search warrant at a Plumeria Drive residence in the Ainaloa Subdivision and were able to take Burnett into custody where he was held in the police cellblock while detectives continued the investigation.