Puna man charged in connection to the abuse, kidnapping of his wife

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old Puna man has been charged in connection to a domestic-related incident that happened on Tuesday, February 4.

According to Big Island police, officers responded to a report of a woman who had been threatened by her husband. When officers contacted the woman, 28, she informed them that her husband George Anthony Cruz III threatened to kill her multiple times with a firearm. She also revealed that he assaulted her and even held her against her will.

Later that day around 2:30 p.m. while making checks at a residence in Hawaiian Paradise Park, police located Cruz and arrested him after a brief on-foot chase.

Police said that he was also wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Detectives executed a search warrant later that evening at the residence and recovered a firearm with ammunition. The man was initially held at the police cellblock but has since been remanded to the custody of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

On February 6, he was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, kidnapping, felony abuse of a family household member, ownership of prohibited and crying, using a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

His bail was set at $160,000 and he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on February 7.