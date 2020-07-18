Puna man arrested in connection to murder than happened on his driveway

PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 65-year-old Puna was arrested in connection to a murder that happened in the driveway of his home on Thursday night, July 16.

The man arrested has been identified as Isauro Garcia Madrigal.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, police officers responded to a home on 37th Avenue in Orchidland for a report of a verbal argument on July 16.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Madrigal. He was seated outside of the gated property. He reported to officers that two men had entered his property and attacked him with a knife. Officers then found a man’s body on the driveway, just inside the fence. The victim appeared to have blunt force trauma-type injuries to his head.

At 8:55 p.m. Madrigal was arrested at the scene and taken to the Pahoa Police station for processing. He was later taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment of injuries he reportedly received during the confrontation.

Detectives responded to the scene of the crime to continue the investigation, which has been classified as second-degree murder.

The victim was later transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed Friday morning, July 17, to determine the exact cause of death.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Hawaii Island police say that just before this incident was reported to HPD, a nearby neighbor reported hearing yelling coming from the area. The neighbor saw two cars possibly leaving the area as well.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about this case to call Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2379 or william.brown@hawaiicounty.gov or the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

