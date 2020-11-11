Puna man arrested and charged for operating stolen vehicle

PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Island Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man for allegedly operating a stolen vehicle and driving while under the influence.

After conferring with County Prosecutors, detectives charged Dominick Gavin Paul Gonzado with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV), operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, driving without a valid driver’s license and third degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Saturday, Nov. 7, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Puna Patrol officers say they saw a vehicle on the shoulder of 31st Avenue near Hawaiian Paradise Park with the engine running, headlights on and a male sleeping in the driver seat. Officers approached the vehicle to find Gonzado sleeping with the vehicle in gear. Following this, police apparently identified Gonzado and determined he had an outstanding warrant. The vehicle was also found to have been reported stolen back in October.

While placing him under arrest, police say they found Gonzado in possession of a glass smoking pipe with residue.

Gonzado’s bail was set at $22,000 which he was unable to pay. He remained in police custody until his initial hearing at Hilo District Court, which was held on Nov. 9. Gonzado was granted supervised release, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

