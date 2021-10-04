Puna Geothermal Venture is virtually hosting its quarterly community meeting

PAHOA, HAWAI’I (KHON2) — Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV), along with representatives from Hawaiian Electric Company and the County of Hawai’i will host a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m., to inform the public of the plant’s quarterly status and to answer questions from the community.

“October is Energy Awareness Month, and geothermal power is one component of building a sustainable and resilient energy future for Hawai’i,” said Michael Kaleikini, Ormat Technologies’ (OT) senior director, Hawai’i Affairs. “At PGV, we believe it is important that people know where their energy is coming from.

“Hawai’i Island is fortunate to have a geothermal resource to tap for energy production,” he said.

PGV is a subsidiary of OT, which is a world leader in geothermal energy and since November of 2020 has been online ramping up its production, according to Kaleikini.

Kaleikini said before the lava flow, PGV was providing 31% of Hawai’i Island’s electric needs.

“We are working to get back up to the output we had; we were producing 38 megawatts (MW) then and are at 25 MW now,” he said.

To participate go to, www.punageothermalproject.com/public-meetings.