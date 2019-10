Puna Geothermal Venture on Hawaii Island is expected to begin drilling a new geothermal production well Wednesday, according to the Hawaii Tribune Herald.

The facility was shut down in May of last year because of the threat of lava taking over the facility during the latest eruption.

The company held community meetings earlier this year to discuss the future of the plant.

They recently alerted community members about the new drilling.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-January of 2020.