HONOLULU (KHON2) — A farmer in Puna is raising concerns about stray dogs in the area. He said his farm animals have been attacked three times in the past few months.

The Hawaii Island mayor said the county is working to ramp up animal control presence throughout the island, but staffing remains an issue.

It was not how Jarid Keen expected to spend his Christmas Eve.

“We were only gone for about an hour,” Keen said. “I went to go check on the birds and I saw a white and black pitbull mix basically killing my birds.”

Keen said this has been a repeated issue, stray dogs have entered his property in the past despite installing an electric wire fence.

He estimates about 30 of his chickens and ducks were killed by the dog.

Keen said, “I feel like really helpless because there’s nothing I can do. You know, I see wild dogs all over in the area.”

Puna Representative Greggor Ilagan said concerns related to stray or aggressive dogs are among the top issues voiced by the community.

Ilagan said, “Within my 12 town halls in November and December dog attacks were one of the top ten issues that came up.”

Keen said by the time police arrived, the dog that attacked his birds was gone, and he was not able to get a hold of animal control.

Mayor Mitch Roth said they are in the process of staffing up the Animal Control and Protection Agency.

The agency was just formed this summer, animal services had been previously contracted out to outside parties.

“Animal attacking either animals or people, it’s a serious issue,” Roth said. “And like I said, we put a lot more money into the budget to work on this and unfortunately we had to start you know kind of from scratch.”

Roth said they are expanding facilities and recently opened an animal shelter in Puna, but said staffing the new department is taking time.

Roth said, “It takes people to come on and you know like in any other industry right now we’re having a hard time recruiting people into those positions.”

Keen said it is more than just a handful of dangerous dogs, he is concerned more attacks will continue to happen if more is not done sooner.

Keen said, “It’s a more serious problem than just a couple of dogs running or people’s pets because they are not people’s pets.”

Representative Ilagan said he will also be introducing legislation next year to help address the dangers of dog attacks.