HONOLULU (KHON2) — The theme has been chosen. The plan is being implemented. Punahou School has announced that their annual Carnival is set to return Feb. 3-4.

The carnival will be open each day from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. This year’s theme is Pun Prix ’23: Pedal to the Metal. The school said the theme “incorporates grand prix race-themed elements.”

As usual, the students will be selling their fresh malasadas and mango chutney. There will be kiddie games and rides, an Art Gallery that includes an online jewelry sale, a Silent Auction, A White Elephant treasures tent and live musical entertainment.

Since E.K. Fernandez will not be offering rides at this year’s carnival, the only rides will be kiddie rides. In lieu of the rides, Punahou will be offering a new expansion of games.

As always, admission is free and open to the public. Scrips will be available for purchase so you can enjoy the food, games and rides.

Parking on campus is available but limited to first come, first served.

Proceeds from the carnival go to pay for the nearly 700 students who attend Punahou School as part of their need-based financial aid program.



