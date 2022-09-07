HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fall is the season for all things pumpkin and they are getting ready to be taken home by a special family.

Waimanalo Country Farms said they are looking to have a full patch this year even with the current drought in Hawaii. “A pumpkin patch is just something that brings everyone together. I feel everyone comes out, you know, moms and dads, they bring their kids, and everyone wants to come,” said Cheyenne Adams.

They had a drive-through experience the last two years because of COVID, but this year, families will get to pick their pumpkins, go on a hayride and there’s even going to be a surprise activity!

You could win a giant pumpkin if you participate in the activity that we are having from the past. It’s not brand new, but it’s something we haven’t been able to do for the past two years.” Cheyenne Adams

These giant pumpkins are at least one hundred pounds. Adams also said there is going to be something for everyone to enjoy from keiki to adults.

“The animal section is more for like the kids, you know, they’re gonna have fun with that. But we’re gonna have lots of different photo prop areas for kids and adults too, and then we have fall rustic nights. That’s more of like a date night thing,” said Adams.

Although masks are not required, Waimanalo Country Farms advises the community to wear a mask in big group settings. Adams said the workers still wear their masks.

“When we’re in crowded areas too. So, you know, we just want people to feel comfortable while they’re here,” added Adams.