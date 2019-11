HONOLULU (KHON2)

SALT at Our Kaka’ako and One Love Ministries hosted the “Pumpkin Pa’ina,” a free, kid-friendly, safe Halloween event in Kaka’ako.

Vendors handed out candy, there were carnival-style games, face painting, and a “passport” adventure for the chance to win various prizes.

The first 500 children (12 and under) who attended received a free, reusable “Pumpkin Pa’ina” tote bag.

For more information about One Love Ministries and their future events, go to www.onelove.org.