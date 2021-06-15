Pukalani DMV renovations continue; self-service kiosk opens at Pukalani Foodland

PUKALANI, Hawaii (KHON2) – Renovations continue at the Pukalani DMV office so it is closed until late August.

A self-service kiosk is now available at the Pukalani Foodland for motor vehicle registrations.

Vehicle renewal registrations can be done at kiosks at Safeway stores, the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku, at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului, and now at the Pukalani Foodland.

To find a kiosk, visit: hawaiidmvnowkiosk.com

If you need to go to the Maui County Service Center it is open on the first and third Saturdays of the month for by-appointment-only service for now if you have a single transaction.

Saturday appointments available 10 days in advance at https://mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing.

Call Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing services at 270-7363 for questions.

