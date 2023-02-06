A vessel sink adds a unique touch but needs a special faucet to accommodate its high sides.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While work is being done on the County of Maui water system, a portion of Pukalani customers will be affected by a water shutoff off Feb. 7 from 9 a.m to 7 p.m.

Affected customers will be those located near Pukalani School to the end of ʻIolani Street. This includes Kamelani Loop, Hukilani Place, Alohilani Street, Hiwalani Loop, ʻIwalani Street, Ipolani Street and Iholani Street.

The County Department of Water Supply recommend customers located in the affected areas to store water.