Public’s help needed to find Keeaumoku Street alleged crime suspects on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and Crimestoppers need your help finding alleged suspects involved in a crime at a Keeaumoku Street store on Oahu.

“On Thursday, September 2, 2021, at approximately 12:00 a.m., three males entered a store on Keeaumoku Street, took a small safe and miscellaneous items and fled the store in an unknown direction,” said Crimestoppers Coordinator Chris Kim.

Kim said the first suspect was an unknown Asian man with “short black hair, thin build, fair complexion wearing a white shirt, jacket, gray shorts, white shoes and blue hat.”

The first suspect also appeared to be in his 20s to 30s, Kim said.

“Suspect number two is an unknown Asian male, 20s to 30s, short black hair, thin build, fair complexion, wearing a black hat, black long sleeve shirt, brown shorts and black shoes. Suspect number three is an unknown male, thin build, tan complexion, wearing a black hat, black long sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes. See if you recognize the males involved.”

Those with any information regarding this incident should call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.