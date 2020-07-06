HONOLULU (KHON2) — A big overhaul of election rules is on the table, and the public has a chance to weigh in on Monday, July 6.
In the lead-up to Hawaii’s first all-mail vote, five chapters of administrative rules will be repealed, and new rules adopted for voter registration, challenges, appeals, ballots, and more.
The public hearing–both in person and by call-in–will take place at 9 a.m. at the Office of Elections.
Here’s a link with the hearing notice and rule-change details.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Public will have a chance to weigh in on the major overhaul of election rules
- Kalakaua Open Streets extended to end of July
- Trade winds to strengthen
- Maui police officer suspected of drunk driving arrested
- Missing: 60-year-old Nicholas Whittingham