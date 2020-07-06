Public will have a chance to weigh in on the major overhaul of election rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A big overhaul of election rules is on the table, and the public has a chance to weigh in on Monday, July 6.

In the lead-up to Hawaii’s first all-mail vote, five chapters of administrative rules will be repealed, and new rules adopted for voter registration, challenges, appeals, ballots, and more.

The public hearing–both in person and by call-in–will take place at 9 a.m. at the Office of Elections.

Here’s a link with the hearing notice and rule-change details.

