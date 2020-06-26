Public testimony accepted on draft of West Maui Community Plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is invited to hearings on the draft of the West Maui Community Plan.

The upcoming meeting will be July 28.

Those interested in attending may go in person to the Kaanapali Beach Hotel Ohana Room from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Those who wish to attend virtually may use the BlueJeans videoconferencing platform.

The West Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee finished its review of the draft plan on May 19, 2020.

The committee unanimously voted to forward its recommendations to the Commission.

To see the draft plan, log onto wearemaui.org.

There will be six public meetings through October.

For more information on the public hearing, email wearewestmaui@mauicounty.gov.

THE LATEST ON KHON2