Officials asks for public input over proposed fare policy on TheBus, TheHandi-Van

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announced that meetings will be held on Oahu to receive public input over the proposed fare policy changes affecting TheBus and TheHandi-Van.

The Honolulu Rate Commission will hold the meetings in the Mission Memorial Auditorium on Jan. 24 and Feb. 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The DTS said that the proposed changes would ensure a more reliable and sustainable transportation system. In addition, it would meet the changing needs of Oahu’s public transportation riders.

People can go to the Rate Commission website to find the access information for the virtual participation and the meeting agenda.

Written testimonies can be emailed or faxed, but the testimony and their information will be available to the public on the Rate Commission website. Email your testimony to ratecomm@honolulu.gov or hchee@honolulu.gov. They can also be faxed to (808) 768-4730.

Anybody who needs additional information or requires special assistance such as auxiliary aid or service to participate in the event can contact Puni Chee at (808) 768-8329. People can also email hchee@honolulu.gov at least five business days prior to the event.