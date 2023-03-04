HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, March 4, the Save Our Kaka`ako Coalition held a rally to protect open spaces in Kaka`ako Makai.

The rally was held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Kaka`ako Makai Gateway Park and comprised of 12 organizations.

The sole purpose of the rally was to keep Kaka`ako residential free for Hawaii’s future generations. The public was also invited to attend the rally and sign a petition to preserve urban Honolulu’s last ocean-front, high-rise free land.

According to the Save Our Kaka`ako Coalition, participants rallied behind the slogan “Protecting Open Spaces for Hawaii’s Future Generations.”

The Save Kaka`ako Makai petition may be accessed here.