HONOLULU (KHON2) — Public programs that use the US Navy white boats to get to the USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended due to an issue with the shoreside dock.

The National Park Service staff at Pearl Harbor National Memorial were alerted about the problem at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday.

Operations will resume when conditions are deemed safe enough for the white boats to use the shoreside dock.