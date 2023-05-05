HONOLULU (KHON2) – We are here at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base with, take a look at this amazing and beautiful backdrop.

But it’s not just the backdrop for the Marine Base.

It’s also the backdrop for an event that’s been put on early this evening known as the Sunset Flightline 5K; one of many events that are open and asking for participation from the public.

So, to find out more about this, we’re here with the Athletic Director of Semper Fit, Conor.

Thanks for putting this amazing race on, as I mean, you can’t get much of a better backdrop than this.



But tell us a little bit about the course of this race.

“So, this course, we start over here. It’s an active runway,” says Conor Hannum, Athletic Director of Semper Fit, Marine Corps Community Services Hawaii.

“Start along the taxiway go up and down the flight line, wrap around going along the waters of Kaneohe Bay and have the backdrop of the Koolau mountains so you can’t ask for much more.”

So, what other events that are coming up later this year that is also open to the public?

“Yeah, so we have more runs on the flightline,” says Hannum.

“If you miss this one, we have our Fourth of July run, a great way to kick off that patriotic holiday. We have a moonlight run under the full moon; we have our triathlon series. Yeah, it’s just great way to come up to the flightline and take part in these events if you missed it today.”

This is taking place here at Kaneohe Marine Base, but there are other bases across the islands.

Are there any events that also are open for the public that take place at those locations?

“There are,” says Hannum.

“Our next run in our series is June 10. Starting in the morning, 7am up at Camp Smith, that’s our Camp Smith Grueler. It’s a trail run that lead to a beautiful view right up there at the top of the hill. We also have our Bellows Rucksack run in August. There will be 15 to 25-pound rucksacks going around Bellows. So, you know, we got something for everybody.”

As a kid growing up and coming on the base, I can remember the complexity in the process of getting on base.

So, what is the process for the public to be able to participate in one of these events?

“So, on our registration sites, we always have a link to a background check called DBIDS. And once somebody clears through that, it’s a five-minute process. They send me that information. I work with our pass house here on base to get everyone access, and it’s pretty seamless. So, it’s not as complicated as people like to think.”

What was the whole point of putting all these events on in the first place?

“So, these runs, they’re a great way to get the community involved, have some fun experiences, but they also support the Marine Corps, their morale and welfare funds. So, all of these funds and proceeds from these races actually go right back to the Marine Corps and supports their Marine Corps ball fund and other welfare stuff. So, it goes right back to them and it’s awesome.”

That is a beautiful run.

Again, this is called the Sunset Flightline 5K right here at the Kaneohe Marine Base.

The next races that will be here will be on July Fourth and the moonlight come September.

And that is just a few of a bunch of events that are open to the puclic.