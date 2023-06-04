HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is invited to two open houses addressing the environmental contamination from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

During the meetings, the community will have the chance to ask questions and provide their input on Red Hill.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Representatives that will attend include the Department of Health, the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Joint Task Force-Red Hill. The Navy Region Hawaii, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command and Defense Health Agency will also be present.

The meetings will take place at the following time and locations:

Red Hill Open House meeting on June 5 Location: Moanalua High School Cafeteria — 2825 Ala Ilima St. When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Fuel Tank Advisory Committee meeting on June 6 Location: Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center — 2825 Ala Ilima St. When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to register for virtual attendance. Click here to view the meeting agenda.



Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The DOH said they host the events along with other agencies to increase and enhance public engagement related to Red Hill.