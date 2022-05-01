HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the month of May and June about a dozen artists will come together and let their imaginations run free at Comic Jam Hawaii.

The event will be hosted at Pearlridge where the artists will create collaborative art, illustrations and sketches while “talking story.”

Artists that will be there range from professionals to hobbyists. You can get creative with them as well as keiki and their families are invited to participate.

If you are not into drawing you can still watch the comic masters in action at the Pearlridge Wai Makai Center Court.

Comic Jam Hawaii is a regular social event that brings local artists together. Their first event at Pearlridge was on Sunday but you can also find them there on May 15, June 5 and June 19. The events are hosted from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.