This is the Hawai’i State Legislature. (Photo/Hawai’i State Legislature)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Opening Day of the 2023 Legislative Session will convene this morning and the public is welcome to attend the floor session.

The session will begin at the House Chamber of the Hawaii State Capitol at 10 a.m. to mark the beginning of the 32nd State Legislature.

Officials expect a large crowd so carpooling or use of public transportation is encouraged. Public parking will not be available at the capitol.

Seating inside the House Chamber Gallery will be on a first-come, first-served basis.