Sept. 2 is Queen Liliuokalani’s 184th birthday and Iolani Palace is inviting everyone to attend a celebration fit for a queen.

The public can visit the palace’s basement galleries for free to view handmade cards from people across the islands on Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On both days, guests can head to the palace shop in the barracks for a free birthday card featuring a photo of the queen and a timeline of her life.

For more information, visit the Iolani Palace website.