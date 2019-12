HONOLULU (KHON2) — Looking to get the best possible start to the new year?

Thousands of people and pets are expected to get a good luck blessing at a shrine in Nuuanu.

Reverend Akihiro Okada from the Daijingu Temple of Hawaii explains the blessing will be held at the temple starting at midnight December 31 to until January 1 at 4:30 pm.

Daijingu Temple of Hawaii

61 Puiwa Road near the corner of Nuuanu Avenue