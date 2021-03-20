Public invited to draw temporary chalk art in Kaka‘ako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is invited to create their own temporary chalk artwork at The Barn at SALT at Our Kaka‘ako from Friday, March 19, to Sunday, March 21.

Those of all ages can stop by for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the available dates to express their creativity at the “Stop, Drop & Chalk” event.

Artists from POW! WOW! Hawaii have also volunteered to talk story with participants and demonstrate chalk-drawing techniques on Saturday. The founder and lead director of POW! WOW! Hawaii said, artists are looking forward to the event.

“Over the years, the public has watched as POW! WOW! artists have transformed the Our Kaka‘ako neighborhood with vibrant murals and street art. Now, we artists are looking forward to seeing people express their own creativity in the medium of chalk. We’re especially excited to encourage keiki to discover their voice and their world through art.” Jasper Wong, POW! WOW! Hawaii founder and lead director

Artists will be at the event during the following times on Saturday:

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Luke DeKneef, POW! WOW! artist 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Jasper Wong, POW! WOW! founder and lead director 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Lana Svirezheva, POW! WOW! artist

Participants are encouraged to draw positive messages and images on the open-air floor of The Barn in an effort to uplift the community. Individuals can either use their own chalk or the chalk that is being provided at the event.

There will also be a bubble-making machine for children and free doggie treats for any canines that are brought along for the experience.

Everyone is required to wear face masks and social distancing guidelines are in effect for the event.