Public invited to attend Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Army will be holding an in-person Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Schofield Barracks at 10 a.m. on May 31.

There ceremony is open to the public, with COVID-19 mitigation protocols in place.

Col. Dan Misigoy, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, will be the speaker at this event. Representatives from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Gold Star Families will be placing wreaths to honor fallen comrades.

Visitors who do not possess a military ID should enter Schofield through Lyman Gate on Kunia Road. They will be subject to an installation security background check.

All vehicle occupants 16 and older must show a valid state or government photo ID. The driver must provide a current driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and safety check.

The cemetery is located on Lyman Road, west of Humphreys Road.