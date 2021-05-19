Public input welcomed for Kauai’s latest solid waste management plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County Solid Waste Division announced the publication of a drafted plan that aims to set the county’s vision for future management of municipal solid waste.

The draft Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan (ISWMP, which provides information on current solid waste management practices and offers recommendations and associated costs for program improvements, was a joint effort between consultant JACOBS, County Administration, Public Works staff, and a Solid Waste Advisory Committee comprised of Kauai residents, business and government representatives.

The ISWMP Update has been posted on the County website and is available for public review here.

Comments on the ISWMP Update can be submitted in writing to solidwaste@kauai.gov.

The public will have 60 days to review the document and provide comments.

A virtual public hearing on MS Teams is planned for Thursday, June 17. The County will issue a separate notice with details on the public hearing.