Public feedback needed for proposed parking fee at Pearl Harbor National Memorial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Park Service wants to charge visitors to park at Pearl Harbor National Memorial, but officials want to hear from the public first.

The proposed parking fee would be $7 per day, starting in 2023.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The money would go toward the maintenance of the USS Arizona Memorial and other park sites on Ford Island. It would also be used to fund the operation of parking lots and other services such as security.

The public can provide feedback starting on Saturday, July 31, through Thursday, Aug. 30.

Click here to provide feedback.