HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation recommends that Hawaii residents participate in a housing survey.

According to HHFDC, the survey is needed to assess issues relating to housing supply and demand throughout the state.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The survey is being conducted by SMS Research Marketing, Inc. for the 2023 Hawaii housing Planning Study. You will be contacted through email or phone.

According to officials, those who take the survey will not be asked for personal information.