Public comments taken at community meeting about Red Hill fuel storage tanks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People came to a public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19 to let the federal Environmental Protection Agency know what they think about military fuel storage at Red Hill, and the risks it poses to Oahu’s water supply.

A major leak there in 2014 led to upcoming changes.

As Always Investigating reported Monday, the EPA and state health department will decide soon how the Navy should fix, replace or remove the tanks, which hold hundreds of millions of gallons of fuel underground, just 100 feet above a major aquifer.

The meeting was held at Moanalua Middle School at 6 p.m. Nov. 19.

If you didn’t attend the meeting, there’s still time to weigh in.

For links and more information on how to submit your comments ahead of the regulators’ decisions, click here.