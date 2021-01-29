The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has opened a public comment period, to gather input on the proposed integrated resort property in Kapolei that would allow limited gaming on Department lands. Tyler Iokepa Gomes, Deputy to the Chairman from DHHL, joined us this morning with the details.
https://dhhl.hawaii.gov/government-relations/
Public comments accepted on proposed Kapolei casino
