Public commentary sought for proposed Waikiki Beach improvements

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The DLNR Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands (OCCL) is planning to hold a virtual scoping meeting regarding the proposed improvement and maintenance project for Waikiki Beach.

OCCL says the program is desperately needed to combat erosion and frequent flooding of the area. Without beach improvements, the office says sea level rise is likely to result in total beach loss in Waikiki, which may occur long before the end of the century.

DLNR is proposing improvements and maintenance in the Fort DeRussy, Halekulani, Royal Hawaiian, and Kuhio Beach sectors of Waikiki, to help support Hawaii’s tourism-based economy.

Projects would include the construction of new beach stabilization structures and the recovery of offshore sand and its placement on the shoreline. OCCL says the objectives of the proposed actions are to restore Waikiki’s community beaches, increase beach stability, provide safe access to and along the shoreline and increase resilience to coastal hazards and sea level rise.

DLNR has published its Environmental Impact Statement Preparation Notice (EISPN) in the Office of Environmental Quality Control and encourages public commentary until Jan. 22.

Comments may be emailed to: waikiki@seaengineering.com.

The scoping meeting for the EISPN is on Jan. 7 and will commence at 2 p.m.

A link to the webinar can be found here.

For further information, contact the Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands at 587-0377.