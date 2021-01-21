Public comment period opens for proposed Kapolei casino

File – Government office sign outside of the Department of Hawaiian Homelands building in Kapolei, Hawaii, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Department of Hawaiian Home Lands)

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) opened a public comment period on Thursday, Jan. 21, to gather input on the proposed integrated resort property in Kapolei that would allow limited gaming on Department lands.

DHHL held virtual Beneficiary Consultation meetings during the week of Monday, Jan. 18, to discuss materials, the draft legislative proposal and other related information. Deputy to the chair Tyler Gomes said, the meetings provided constructive feedback to the DHHL.

“The Beneficiary Consultations this week were an opportunity for us to share manaʻo. We have received constructive feedback so far in this process and I encourage all Waiting List applicants, as well as homesteaders, to submit their comments to the Department.” DHHL Deputy to the Chair Tyler Gomes

Email dhhl.planning@hawaii.gov before Friday, Feb. 19, to submit commentary as part of the Beneficiary Consultation process.

The proposed initiative is aimed at addressing the DHHL’s financial state by ensuring the Department is the primary beneficiary of the gaming operation.