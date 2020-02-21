Public can weigh in on how much transit fares should cost

The Honolulu Rate Commission is asking the public to weigh in on how much they think transit fares should cost.
Public testimony may be given at the following Rate Commission meetings:
- Tuesday, March 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Kapolei Hale
- Thursday, March 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kailua District Park community room
- Tuesday, March 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mission Memorial Building meeting room
Written testimony may also be submitted to Howard “Puni” Chee at the following email address: hchee@honolulu.gov
Written testimony can be mailed to Howard “Puni” Chee at the following address:
Rate Commission, c/o Howard “Puni” Chee
Department of Transportation Services (C&C Honolulu)
650 South King Street, Second Floor, Honolulu, HI 96813