Public can attend virtual meeting discussing Ala Wai Flood Risk study

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The community will be able to attend a virtual meeting to learn about and discuss the Ala Wai Flood Risk Management General Reevaluation (GR) study on Thursday, Jan. 20.

According to officials, the meeting will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. to provide updates, new communication tools, as well as answer any questions and concerns.

The Ala Wai Watershed is at a high risk of widespread flooding, as stated on the City and County of Honolulu website. Flooding puts about 200,000 residents, commercial and residential structures, as well as transportation infrastructures in danger. The website also stated that the “risk of such flooding is significant and likely to increase with climate change.”

As a result, this study is aimed to provide opportunities to reduce that risk and to try to come up with solutions that will work best for the community. For more information on the study, click here.

“As we continue to look for the best and most feasible solution, public engagement remains a top priority in this crucial project,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a statement. “This study provides a fresh look at a problem we cannot ignore. Allowing everyone on O‘ahu, and beyond, the opportunity to hear this valuable update better equips all of us ahead of the next set of public meetings and as we collectively focus on a set of potential solutions.”

To join the online meeting, click here. For those wanting to join by audio-access online, call 1-844-800-2712 and use access code 1992 62 9020.

The meeting will be recorded and posted to the project’s website.