HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials have advised the public to remain out of the water at Kewalo Basin Harbor after a 400-gallon wastewater discharge at 438 Kamakee St.

According to the Hawaii Department of Health, the spill happened on Friday night and stopped at around 6:45 p.m.

As a result, 150 gallons of discharge entered a storm drain that empties into the Kakaako harbor.

Until the warning signs have been removed, the public is asked to remain out of the waters.