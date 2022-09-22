A seabird perched on someone’s hands during the Oahu seabird aid release in 2019. (Courtesy: Hawaii Wildlife Center)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Young seabirds will be heading out to sea for the first time during these fall and winter months and the Hawaii Wildlife Center is asking the public to look out for them.

HWC said seabirds follow the light of the moon but urban lights can confuse the birds and when they are exhausted they land on the ground of our towns and cities. Once they land they become vulnerable to predation and car strikes.

So if you see any seabirds, HWC asks that you report and deliver any downed Oahu seabirds to Feather and Fur Animal Hospital.

The facility is the main 24-hour drop-off location for the public but there are drop-off locations including James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge, the Hawaiian Humane Society and the Waianae Boat Harbor.

For drop-off hours for all locations, click here.

If you are unsure about whether the bird you have found is a seabird, email a photo to birdhelp@hawaiiwildlifecenter.org for a HWC staff to help ID the bird.

The ‘Ua’u kani (wedged-tailed shearwater) seabird is the most common type found on Oʻahu. Native seabirds like the ʻAkēʻakē (Band-rumped Storm-petrel), ʻAʻo (Newell Shearwater) and ʻUaʻu (Hawaiian Petrel) are considered to be endangered species.