HONOLULU (KHON2) — City officials said wastewater discharge exceeding permitted fecal indicator bacteria levels was found at a wastewater treatment plant ocean outfall on the leeward side.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, the discharge exceedance on June 24 was at its Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant’s ocean outfall.

Warning signs have been posted and the public is advised to remain out of the affected waters until the signs have been removed.