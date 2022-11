HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting the public to stay out of the waters near Pier 12 in Pearl Harbor due to wastewater discharge.

HDOH is estimating around more than 100 gallons excreted. They said the spill has been stopped.

The cause of the issue was due to a rupture in the sewage line, according to HDOH.

