HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Clean Water Branch System (CWB) reported that heavy wave action has resulted in sediment and potentially harmful pollutants entering into coastal waters from Iroquois Point to Kahuku Feb. 16.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by the runoff but CWB said people should stay out of the water if it is brown.

CWB warned that the coastal runoff waters could possibly contain pesticides, chemicals and debris.