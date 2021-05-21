Public advised to stay out of Kalihi Stream and Keehi Lagoon after wastewater spillage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health is advising the public to remain out of Kalihi Stream and Keehi Lagoon due to a wastewater discharge.
Approximately 8,800 gallons of sewage water entered the storm drain on Thursday, May 20.
The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) responded to the sanitary sewer overflow in Kalihi and reported that a possible broken pipe and rocks caused the untreated wastewater to discharge in a grassy area at 1400 Adelaide St.
ENV received a call at 6:29 p.m. and arrived at 7:45 p.m. The spill ended at 9:30 p.m.
A total of 9,050 total gallons spilled; approximately 8,800 gallons entered a nearby storm drain and 250 gallons dissipated into the ground. ENV crews recovered 150 gallons from the storm drain.
Warning signs have been posted. The site was cleaned and disinfected.