Public advised to stay out of East Loch waters following wastewater discharge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is advised to remain out of waters of East Loch, Pearl Harbor, fronting 475 Kamehameha Highway, due to reports of a wastewater discharge.

According to the Department of Health, approximately 1,889 gallons have been spilled since 4:08 p.m. on Monday, June 7.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

DOH says the spill occurred after activating a bypass of a 36-inch sewer pipe to make emergency repairs.

Signs have been posted in the affected areas. The public is advised to remain out of the affected area until signs have been removed.

For more information, click here.