Public advised to keep out of Kapalama canal due to wastewater discharge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is advised to keep out of the Kapalama canal and portions of the Honolulu Harbor due to harmful wastewater that had apparently discharged in the area.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The state Department of Health says about 350 gallons of wastewater spilled into the canal near Kokea Street Monday morning.

Warning signs have been posted and the public is advised to remain out of the area’s waters until the signs are removed.

Latest Stories on KHON2