HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pualani, also known by her birth name PO5, will be relocated from Kaimana Beach in Waikīkī.

She was born to Kaʻiwi in mid-April; and the move will take place after she is weaned from her mother, according to NOAA.

“After careful assessment, in close coordination with our state, county and non-profit partners, we determined the best option for Pualani is to relocate her, especially given the risks of habituation in such a crowded area,” explained Kilali Ala’ilima Gibson, NOAA Fisheries O‘ahu Marine Wildlife Response Coordinator.

Kaʻiwi and Pualani swim and relax near Kaimana Beach on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

At this point, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, all the agencies involved with protecting Kaʻiwi and Pualani are currently making plans for Pualani’s safe removal from the tourist-laden beach.

“We want to extend a big mahalo to our incredible community and our valued partners for their efforts to protect our endangered Hawaiian monk seals on Kaimana beach,” added Gibson.

Volunteers and staff from Hawai‘i Marine Animal Response (HMAR), City and County of Honolulu lifeguards and officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) have been working to successfully protect the monk seal pair as well as ocean goers 24/7.

A multi-agency collaboration is protecting Kaʻiwi and Pualani as they swim and relax near Kaimana Beach on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

“Together, we’ve created a safe nursery for mom and pup, and we look forward to the next phase of monitoring them as they transition out of their nursing phase and into independent seals,” explained Gibson.

DLNR said that mother monk seals, like many wild animals, can be fiercely protective of their offspring and have inflicted injuries on people who get too close.

“Since our officers began providing land and ocean overwatch at Kaimana Beach, only one person was cited over the past month,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “The expanded cordon [roped perimeter], the outreach efforts of HMAR and NOAA, and DOCARE’s presence have kept both the seals and people safe.”

Redulla also indicated that Officers will continue their work on Kaimana Beach and in the water until Pualani is safely relocated.

Kaʻiwi and Pualani swim and relax near Kaimana Beach on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

“We’re happy to report that the operation has been extremely smooth this year, thanks to our dedicated volunteers, the lifeguards and DOCARE officers,” said Emily Greene, the HMAR Education and Engagement Manager.

Over the last six years, the collaborative, multi-agency effort has been expanded and enhanced in order to provide better protection for the endangered animals. During this collaborative period, DLNR said that there have been four monk seal pups born and weaned at Kaimana Beach.

“Regular users of Kaimana Beach and visitors have been respectful and genuinely interested in these monk seals and the species overall. While it takes a lot of resources, it does provide a wonderful opportunity to talk to people and teach them about this endangered species and why we put so much time and effort into protecting them,” added Greene.

Officials have stated that the time and site of the relocation effort will not be announced in advance. This is to provide safety and protection throughout the transition process.