“Proud Boys Hawaii” leader to appear in federal court for alleged involvement in US Capitol riot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Proud Boys Hawaii” leader and former political candidate Nicolas Ochs is scheduled to virtually “appear” in federal court on Monday, Jan. 11, after being arrested by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the US Capitol riot.

Ochs, who posted several images to his twitter account indicating that he was at the Capitol during the demonstration, was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday, Jan. 7, just one day after the event.

His lawyer says he is being held in federal custody in solitary confinement due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ochs’ confinement is expected to last 21 days as part of a required quarantine.

Och’s alleged offense listed on the criminal complaint is unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds. Officials say punishment can include up to 10 years in prison if injuries or weapons were involved.

Meanwhile, his lawyer says the “Proud Boys Hawaii” leader was present at the demonstration as a journalist and “in a capacity to document.”

As a result of the quarantine, Ochs is expected to attend his federal court hearing by calling in via phone. He will remain in confinement at that time.