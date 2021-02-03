‘Proud Boys Hawaii’ leader, Texas man indicted for conspiracy to obstruct Congress

Nicholas Ochs, left, and Nicholas DeCarlo were indicted for conspiring to obstruct the United States Congress’ certification of the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, as well as other crimes to achieve that goal.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The founder of “Proud Boys Hawaii” and a Texas man were indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Wednesday, Feb. 3, for conspiracy to obstruct Congress.

Nicholas Ochs, 34, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 30, of Burleson, Texas, conspired to obstruct the United States Congress’ certification of the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election and committed other crimes to achieve that goal.

The two men, with others, planned and raised money to travel to Washington where they joined a crowd that stormed past barricades and law enforcement officers to halt a Joint Session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The indictment against Ochs and DeCarlo alleges that they traveled throughout and occupied the Capitol building, depicting their actions inside the building in real-time through photographs and videos that they posted to social media. They defaced the U.S. Capitol by scrawling onto its Memorial Door the words “MURDER THE MEDIA” while on U.S. Capitol grounds unlawfully

The indictment also says Ochs and DeCarlo stole a pair of flexible handcuffs belonging to the United States Capitol Police.

The indictment is the result of an ongoing investigation by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the United States Capitol Police along with the Media Assault Strike Force of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Ochs and DeCarlo each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release if convicted.

