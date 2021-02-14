‘Proud Boys Hawaii’ leader pleads not guilty for Capitol riot charges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Proud Boys Hawaii” founder Nicholas Ochs pleaded not guilty to several charges tied to the deadly Capitol riots.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Ochs was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, Feb. 3, for conspiracy to obstruct Congress.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building on Friday, Feb. 12.

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has ordered Ochs to return to court on April 15.

A trial date has not yet been set.