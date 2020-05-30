Protests in Waikiki after George Floyd’s death in Minnesota

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People gathered in Waikiki to protest George Floyd’s death in Minnesota police custody.

The gathering happened on Saturday afternoon.

The group met at the Outigger and walked to Ala Moana Beach Park.

People are calling Justice for George Floyd.

George Floyd, who is a black man, was arrested for using a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store on Monday. A white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck. There is video showing Floyd saying he can not breathe. Floyd died. The officers that were at the scene were fired. Officer Derek Chauvin, who was kneeling on Floyd, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case.

On Friday, there was a protest at the Hawaii State Capitol.

Protests have been happening all across the country in many places including in Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington D.C.