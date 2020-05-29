Protests at Hawaii State Capitol after George Floyd’s death in Minnesota

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody are happening across the United States including at the Hawaii State Capitol.

Hawaii’s protest happened on Friday morning.

George Floyd, who is a black man, was arrested for using a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store on Monday. A white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck. There is video showing Floyd saying he can not breathe. Floyd died. The officers that were at the scene were fired. Officer Derek Chauvin, who was kneeling on Floyd, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case.