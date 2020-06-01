Protests across the nation push Target to scale back store hours, close locations

In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020 photo, a looter uses a claw hammer as he tries to break in to a cash register at a Target store in Minneapolis. Rioters ignited fires and looted stores all over the city, as peaceful protests turned increasingly violent in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the recent outrage over the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and the riots that stemmed, Target is scaling back its hours.

Those hours, however, were not listed and will be determined by location.

Among major retailers, Target is one of the companies that have been impacted by the protests. Video can be seen online showing protesters looting Target stores. Areas that have been hit hardest by the protests have pushed Target to close many of its stores.

Here are the stores closed until further notice:

Broadway Oakland, CA

Buckhead South Atlanta, GA

South Loop Chicago, IL

Lake Street Minneapolis, MN (goal of opening in late 2020)

Uptown Minneapolis, MN

Washington Square W Philadelphia, PA

“Our merchant and distribution teams are preparing truckloads of first aid equipment and medicine, bottled water, baby formula, diapers and other essentials, to help ensure that no one within the areas of heaviest damage and demonstration is cut off from needed supplies,” wrote Target’s Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell.

Looters ransack a Target in Minneapolis (Source: Nexstar Media Wire)

The company said in a statement that store employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures. This will also include COVID-19 premium pay.

They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.

“We’re providing community support and prioritizing the rebuilding of our Lake Street store, which is near where George Floyd was killed. We have teams working to provide basic first aid supplies, water, and essentials through partnerships with local nonprofits,” said the company.

